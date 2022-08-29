Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Sells 6,500 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lowered its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $2,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EIX. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Edison International by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,567,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,471,953,000 after acquiring an additional 4,777,038 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Edison International by 360.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,519,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $854,473,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800,598 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Edison International by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,580,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $653,891,000 after purchasing an additional 691,686 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Edison International by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,421,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $643,004,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349,315 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Edison International by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,850,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $466,276,000 after purchasing an additional 203,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of EIX stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $68.89. 6,249 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,890,214. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.38. Edison International has a 1-year low of $54.98 and a 1-year high of $73.32. The company has a market cap of $26.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 212.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Edison International in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Edison International from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Edison International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Edison International from $67.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Edison International from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.22.

Edison International Profile

(Get Rating)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

Further Reading

