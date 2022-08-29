Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Sells 7,300 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $3,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $409,197,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2,916.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,130,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,029 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,700,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,269,400,000 after acquiring an additional 775,072 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,525,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $991,775,000 after acquiring an additional 421,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 83.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 379,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,110,000 after acquiring an additional 172,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $175.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Mizuho cut their price target on Camden Property Trust from $170.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.00.

Camden Property Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

Camden Property Trust stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $133.83. 2,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,007,354. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.76. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $125.17 and a fifty-two week high of $180.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 49.41%.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

