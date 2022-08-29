LockTrip Price Reaches $1.07 on Top Exchanges (LOC)

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 29th. LockTrip has a total market cap of $12.88 million and approximately $23,174.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LockTrip coin can now be bought for about $1.07 or 0.00005306 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, LockTrip has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get LockTrip alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000925 BTC.

Blockasset (BLOCK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000397 BTC.

LocoMeta (LOCO) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Swinca (SWI) traded down 64.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0x_nodes (BIOS) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000365 BTC.

LockTrip Coin Profile

LOC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,579,041 coins and its circulating supply is 12,032,452 coins. The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for LockTrip is medium.com/@LockChainCo. LockTrip’s official website is locktrip.com. LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LockTrip Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LockTrip is an Ethereum-based hotel booking and vacation rental marketplace. LOC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on LockTrip's marketplace. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LockTrip should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LockTrip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LockTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LockTrip and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.