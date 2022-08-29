Locus Chain (LOCUS) Price Tops $0.0695 on Exchanges

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. Locus Chain has a market cap of $61.17 million and $2.09 million worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Locus Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0695 or 0.00000345 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Locus Chain has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Locus Chain alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004957 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,180.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004955 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004017 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002534 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.12 or 0.00134367 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00032851 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00085257 BTC.

About Locus Chain

Locus Chain is a coin. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 879,808,261 coins. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @LocusChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Locus Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@locus_10211. The official website for Locus Chain is locuschain.com.

Locus Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Locus Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Locus Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Locus Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Locus Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Locus Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.