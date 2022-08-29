Locus Chain Price Reaches $0.0703 on Exchanges (LOCUS)

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 29th. During the last week, Locus Chain has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Locus Chain has a total market capitalization of $61.89 million and approximately $2.03 million worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Locus Chain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0703 or 0.00000350 BTC on major exchanges.

About Locus Chain

Locus Chain (CRYPTO:LOCUS) is a coin. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 879,808,261 coins. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @LocusChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Locus Chain is medium.com/@locus_10211. Locus Chain’s official website is locuschain.com.

Locus Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Locus Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Locus Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Locus Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

