Loom Network (LOOM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $64.64 Million

Loom Network (LOOM) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 29th. Loom Network has a market cap of $64.64 million and approximately $42.45 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Loom Network has traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Loom Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0497 or 0.00000246 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Loom Network Coin Profile

Loom Network (CRYPTO:LOOM) is a coin. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins. Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions. LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform. “

