Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stock Position Reduced by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 445,028 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 8,054 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for 1.3% of Madison Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Madison Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Lowe’s Companies worth $89,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $21,314,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Stiles Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $685,000. American National Bank boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 7,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $200.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,952,822. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.96. The company has a market capitalization of $128.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.12 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. The company had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.25 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 33.10%.

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total transaction of $2,521,205.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies to $248.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.05.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

