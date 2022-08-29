LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on LTC Properties from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank upgraded LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet upgraded LTC Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on LTC Properties to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on LTC Properties from $39.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.
LTC Properties Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of NYSE:LTC traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $44.75. 193,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,961. LTC Properties has a 12 month low of $31.36 and a 12 month high of $45.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 15.51 and a quick ratio of 15.51.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On LTC Properties
About LTC Properties
LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LTC Properties (LTC)
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Should You Be Bullish On Barrick Gold?
- The Institutions Choose Dollar General For The 2nd Half
- The S&P 500 Just Flashed A Significant Signal
- Why Trading Volume is Unusually High on These 3 Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.