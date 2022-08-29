LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on LTC Properties from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank upgraded LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet upgraded LTC Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on LTC Properties to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on LTC Properties from $39.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of NYSE:LTC traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $44.75. 193,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,961. LTC Properties has a 12 month low of $31.36 and a 12 month high of $45.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 15.51 and a quick ratio of 15.51.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTC. State Street Corp grew its stake in LTC Properties by 27.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,533,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,949,000 after purchasing an additional 755,055 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the first quarter worth about $10,505,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the first quarter worth about $9,948,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 184.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 210,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,066,000 after acquiring an additional 136,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 20.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 626,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,037,000 after acquiring an additional 105,704 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

