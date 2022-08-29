Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) Short Interest Update

Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decline of 33.1% from the July 31st total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Macquarie Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS MQBKY traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $120.27. The stock had a trading volume of 13,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,265. Macquarie Group has a twelve month low of $109.36 and a twelve month high of $157.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.20.

Get Macquarie Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Macquarie Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 187.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

About Macquarie Group

Macquarie Group Limited provides diversified financial services in Australia, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Commodities and Global Markets (CGM), and Macquarie Capital.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.