Madison Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Madison Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 367,645 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,092 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC owned about 0.27% of CDW worth $65,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CDW during the fourth quarter worth about $263,985,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of CDW by 2,493.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 414,898 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $84,963,000 after purchasing an additional 398,900 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CDW by 1,306.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 341,275 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $69,886,000 after purchasing an additional 317,006 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CDW by 17,911.4% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 315,740 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 313,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CDW by 31.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,295,408 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $215,903,000 after purchasing an additional 308,108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CDW shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CDW has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.00.

CDW stock traded down $2.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $177.04. 8,051 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 854,944. CDW Co. has a one year low of $152.15 and a one year high of $208.71. The stock has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $170.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.34.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 132.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. CDW’s payout ratio is 27.21%.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

