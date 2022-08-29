Madison Asset Management LLC Has $35.50 Million Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Madison Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 344,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,260 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $35,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXPD. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 23.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 27,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 9,180 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 101,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,606,000 after buying an additional 50,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EXPD. Wolfe Research cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.38.

Expeditors International of Washington stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $104.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365,135. The firm has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.88. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.58 and a twelve month high of $137.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.69.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.14. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

