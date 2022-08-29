Madison Asset Management LLC Has $58.97 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Madison Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 219,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $58,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

IJH traded down $2.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $247.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,149. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $218.00 and a 52 week high of $292.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $241.27 and its 200-day moving average is $250.49.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

