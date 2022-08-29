Madison Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Madison Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 294,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 56,966 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Travelers Companies worth $53,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 9.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 53,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,864,000 after buying an additional 4,488 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth $213,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 6,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 21,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 85.8% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 40,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,364,000 after purchasing an additional 18,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup began coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

Travelers Companies Trading Down 1.6 %

In other news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $495,731.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,696.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

TRV stock traded down $2.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $164.19. 9,350 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,353,383. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.40 and a 52-week high of $187.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $164.29 and a 200-day moving average of $171.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.62.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.57. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.82%.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.