Madison Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Madison Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 483 shares during the period. Accenture comprises about 1.0% of Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $70,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $2,346,198,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth about $918,234,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $518,188,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 8,042.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 927,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $312,713,000 after purchasing an additional 915,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Accenture by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,117,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,826,880,000 after purchasing an additional 817,970 shares in the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $888,108.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,599,849.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,389 shares of company stock worth $3,132,777. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen dropped their price target on Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on Accenture from $455.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $360.11.

ACN stock traded down $3.64 on Monday, reaching $294.49. The company had a trading volume of 22,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,398,461. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $261.77 and a 1 year high of $417.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $294.31 and its 200 day moving average is $304.79. The company has a market cap of $186.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The company had revenue of $16.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.63%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

