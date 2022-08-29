Madison Asset Management LLC Raises Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Madison Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 50.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,266 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of AmerisourceBergen worth $33,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 133.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.35, for a total transaction of $1,634,178.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at $29,207,088.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 34,440 shares of company stock valued at $4,911,374 over the last ninety days. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ABC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen to $165.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays raised AmerisourceBergen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.55.

Shares of ABC stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $146.76. 5,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,273,287. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $144.47 and its 200-day moving average is $148.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $30.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.48. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52 week low of $113.68 and a 52 week high of $167.19.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $60.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.03 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 350.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

