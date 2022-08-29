Madison Asset Management LLC Sells 11,069 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Madison Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 896,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,069 shares during the quarter. Copart makes up approximately 1.6% of Madison Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Madison Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Copart worth $112,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CPRT. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Copart by 51.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 312,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,812,000 after buying an additional 105,462 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Copart by 3.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 75,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,425,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Copart by 54.4% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 64,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,034,000 after buying an additional 22,568 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Copart by 8.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Copart by 4.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on CPRT. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Copart to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Stephens boosted their price target on Copart to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.75.

Copart Trading Down 1.4 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Copart stock traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $120.63. 7,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,184,437. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.58. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.21 and a twelve month high of $161.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.15.

In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total transaction of $1,157,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Further Reading

