Madison Asset Management LLC Sells 19,524 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Madison Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,193,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,524 shares during the quarter. Liberty Broadband accounts for about 2.3% of Madison Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $161,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4.8% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 12,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 7.1% during the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LBRDK stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $104.52. The company had a trading volume of 6,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,718. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.29 and a 200 day moving average of $125.33. Liberty Broadband Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.14 and a fifty-two week high of $194.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $239.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.38 million. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 142.14% and a return on equity of 13.94%. As a group, research analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Liberty Broadband from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $139.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband to $160.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Liberty Broadband presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.25.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

