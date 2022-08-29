Madison Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Madison Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,958,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,592 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.31% of Cannae worth $46,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Cannae during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cannae during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Cannae by 77.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cannae during the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Cannae during the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,000. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CNNE shares. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Cannae from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Stephens upped their price target on Cannae from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cannae from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Shares of CNNE stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,099. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.13 and its 200 day moving average is $22.30. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.11 and a twelve month high of $36.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 0.80.

In related news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 7,871,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total transaction of $108,707,969.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,406,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,411,776.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

