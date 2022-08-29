Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Short Interest Down 25.2% in August

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,930,000 shares, a decline of 25.2% from the July 31st total of 2,580,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 393,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Main Street Capital Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:MAIN traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.19. The stock had a trading volume of 315,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,315. Main Street Capital has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $47.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.28.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Main Street Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Main Street Capital

A number of equities analysts have commented on MAIN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Hovde Group reduced their price target on shares of Main Street Capital to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Main Street Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 661.7% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its stake in Main Street Capital by 16,666.7% in the first quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 17.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Main Street Capital

(Get Rating)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.