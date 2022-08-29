Mainstream For The Underground (MFTU) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

Mainstream For The Underground (MFTU) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. One Mainstream For The Underground coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Mainstream For The Underground has traded down 18.9% against the U.S. dollar. Mainstream For The Underground has a total market capitalization of $0.02 and $242.00 worth of Mainstream For The Underground was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004934 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001645 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002218 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.84 or 0.00818287 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Mainstream For The Underground Coin Profile
The Reddit community for Mainstream For The Underground is /r/cyberfm. The official website for Mainstream For The Underground is mftu.net. Mainstream For The Underground’s official Twitter account is @mftu_currency and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Mainstream For The Underground Coin Trading
