Maker Price Tops $801.51 (MKR)

Maker (MKR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 29th. Maker has a total market cap of $783.58 million and $181.81 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maker coin can now be purchased for $801.51 or 0.03971248 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Maker has traded down 3.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Maker alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004956 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20,182.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005009 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004954 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004034 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002533 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00134332 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00032950 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00085366 BTC.

About Maker

MKR is a coin. Its launch date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 977,631 coins. The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maker’s official website is makerdao.com. Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Maker Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn). “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.