MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) EVP Sells $25,690.00 in Stock

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) EVP David Thomson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total value of $25,690.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 726,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,664,548.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

MannKind Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of MNKD stock traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $3.61. 3,063,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,224,874. MannKind Co. has a 52 week low of $2.49 and a 52 week high of $5.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $911.76 million, a PE ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.70.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $18.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MannKind Co. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MannKind during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in MannKind by 277.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,189 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MannKind during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in MannKind during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MannKind during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 43.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity to adult and pediatric endocrinologists, and other healthcare providers for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

