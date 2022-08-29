MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) EVP Sells $25,690.00 in Stock

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) EVP David Thomson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total value of $25,690.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 726,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,664,548.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
MannKind Trading Down 3.2 %
Shares of MNKD stock traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $3.61. 3,063,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,224,874. MannKind Co. has a 52 week low of $2.49 and a 52 week high of $5.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $911.76 million, a PE ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.70.
MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $18.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MannKind Co. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity to adult and pediatric endocrinologists, and other healthcare providers for the treatment of hypothyroidism.
