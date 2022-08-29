Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Gap Down to $11.35

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.35, but opened at $10.88. Marathon Digital shares last traded at $11.99, with a volume of 68,394 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MARA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Compass Point lifted their price target on Marathon Digital to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Cowen lifted their target price on Marathon Digital from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Marathon Digital from $50.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen lifted their target price on Marathon Digital from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Marathon Digital from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Digital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Marathon Digital Trading Up 4.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 5.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.96 and a 200-day moving average of $16.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital ( NASDAQ:MARA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.49). Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 114.11% and a positive return on equity of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $24.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.10 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.72 per share, for a total transaction of $68,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,440,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MARA. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Marathon Digital by 10.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 242,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,783,000 after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Marathon Digital by 1.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 73,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Marathon Digital by 7.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Digital during the first quarter valued at $405,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Digital by 1,466.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,398 shares during the last quarter. 39.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

