Marc Benioff Sells 2,300 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total value of $388,815.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,693,059,260.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 24th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.53, for a total value of $412,919.00.

On Monday, August 22nd, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $408,089.00.

On Friday, August 19th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.26, for a total value of $421,498.00.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.79, for a total value of $431,917.00.

On Monday, August 15th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total value of $438,587.00.

On Thursday, August 11th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.29, for a total value of $433,067.00.

On Tuesday, August 9th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.29, for a total value of $419,267.00.

On Thursday, August 4th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.53, for a total value of $435,919.00.

On Monday, August 1st, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total value of $421,176.00.

On Friday, July 29th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.64, for a total value of $420,072.00.

Salesforce Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $5.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $160.21. 9,320,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,281,761. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.55 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The company has a market cap of $159.41 billion, a PE ratio of 296.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1,350.0% in the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Salesforce from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wedbush dropped their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Salesforce from $223.00 to $207.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.26.

About Salesforce



Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

