Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Increases Dividend to $0.26 Per Share

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.262 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This is a boost from Marine Petroleum Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Marine Petroleum Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 15.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Get Marine Petroleum Trust alerts:

Marine Petroleum Trust Stock Performance

MARPS opened at $8.96 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.12. Marine Petroleum Trust has a one year low of $3.91 and a one year high of $32.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Marine Petroleum Trust Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Marine Petroleum Trust ( NASDAQ:MARPS Get Rating ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 36,069 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 1.80% of Marine Petroleum Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

(Get Rating)

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. As of June 30, 2021, the company had an overriding royalty interest in 55 oil and natural gas leases covering approximately 199,868 gross acres located in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marine Petroleum Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marine Petroleum Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.