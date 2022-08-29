Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Increases Dividend to $0.26 Per Share

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.262 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This is a boost from Marine Petroleum Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.
Marine Petroleum Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 15.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
Marine Petroleum Trust Stock Performance
MARPS opened at $8.96 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.12. Marine Petroleum Trust has a one year low of $3.91 and a one year high of $32.00.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Marine Petroleum Trust Company Profile
Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. As of June 30, 2021, the company had an overriding royalty interest in 55 oil and natural gas leases covering approximately 199,868 gross acres located in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Marine Petroleum Trust (MARPS)
- The S&P 500 Just Flashed A Significant Signal
- Why Trading Volume is Unusually High on These 3 Stocks
- Can NetApp Resume Its Rally After Strong Earnings Guidance?
- Three Reasons Why Medtronic Stock can be a Recession Winner
- Rivian Rising to the Challenge
Receive News & Ratings for Marine Petroleum Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marine Petroleum Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.