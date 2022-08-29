Marlin (POND) Trading Down 5.9% This Week

Marlin (POND) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. One Marlin coin can now be bought for about $0.0106 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Marlin has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar. Marlin has a market cap of $41.24 million and $3.32 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Marlin

Marlin was first traded on December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 5,033,753,055 coins and its circulating supply is 3,906,753,055 coins. The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Marlin’s official website is www.marlin.pro. Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Marlin’s official message board is medium.com/marlin-protocol.

Marlin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Marlin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Marlin using one of the exchanges listed above.

