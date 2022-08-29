Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 838,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,899 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $142,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 15.0% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 10.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 304,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,945,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 16.9% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,971,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 133.6% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 40,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,895,000 after buying an additional 23,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on MMC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.60.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MMC traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $165.34. The company had a trading volume of 23,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,040,273. The firm has a market cap of $82.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.80 and a 12 month high of $183.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.86.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 28th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 27th. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

