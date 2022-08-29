Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $110.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Masonite International in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Masonite International from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $120.80.

Get Masonite International alerts:

Masonite International Price Performance

Shares of DOOR stock opened at $85.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.73. Masonite International has a one year low of $69.41 and a one year high of $128.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Masonite International

Masonite International ( NYSE:DOOR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.15. Masonite International had a return on equity of 32.68% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $762.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Masonite International will post 10.35 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOOR. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Masonite International by 0.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in Masonite International by 33.9% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 48,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 12,284 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Masonite International by 27.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 96,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,417,000 after purchasing an additional 21,083 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Masonite International during the second quarter valued at $6,089,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Masonite International by 1.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 35,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period.

About Masonite International

(Get Rating)

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.