MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.09-$3.09 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.20 billion-$9.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.19 billion.

Shares of MasTec stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $83.15. 516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 671,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.60. MasTec has a 1-year low of $62.64 and a 1-year high of $104.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.89 and a beta of 1.28.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. MasTec had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 1.99%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. MasTec’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MasTec will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on MTZ. Citigroup cut their target price on MasTec from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet cut MasTec from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Cowen boosted their target price on MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on MasTec from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on MasTec from $120.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MasTec currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $110.18.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,796 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,993 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 15,721 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

