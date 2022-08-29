Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,352 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for 1.7% of Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $11,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $460.00 target price for the company. Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.09.

Mastercard Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of MA traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $331.76. The company had a trading volume of 59,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,711,763. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $337.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $345.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $303.65 and a 1-year high of $399.92. The stock has a market cap of $320.60 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.04.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.