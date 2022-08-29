Matrix AI Network (MAN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.34 Million

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 29th. Matrix AI Network has a market capitalization of $1.34 million and approximately $288,511.00 worth of Matrix AI Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Matrix AI Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0063 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Matrix AI Network has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000314 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00025730 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.94 or 0.00276545 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001078 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000936 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Matrix AI Network Coin Profile

MAN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. Matrix AI Network’s total supply is 647,450,056 coins and its circulating supply is 214,302,042 coins. The Reddit community for Matrix AI Network is /r/MatrixAINetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Matrix AI Network’s official website is www.matrix.io. Matrix AI Network’s official Twitter account is @peoplecoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Matrix AI Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MATRIX AI Network is an intelligent, open-source, new generation blockchain that aims to solve major challenges currently stifling the development and adoption of blockchain technology. MATRIX leverages the latest artificial intelligence (AI) technology to deliver on the promise of blockchain. Matrix AI Network is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. MATRIX Intelligent Contracts use Natural Language Programming and adaptive deep learning-based templates to auto-code. English and Chinese currently supported. Additional languages to be added later. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matrix AI Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Matrix AI Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Matrix AI Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

