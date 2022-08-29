Maximus (NYSE:MMS) vs. Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Financial Analysis

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) and Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Maximus and Fidelity National Information Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maximus 4.10% 16.59% 6.13% Fidelity National Information Services 5.88% 8.95% 5.17%

Dividends

Maximus pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Fidelity National Information Services pays an annual dividend of $1.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Maximus pays out 37.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Fidelity National Information Services pays out 136.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Fidelity National Information Services has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Fidelity National Information Services is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

93.2% of Maximus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.5% of Fidelity National Information Services shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Maximus shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Fidelity National Information Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Maximus and Fidelity National Information Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maximus 0 0 0 0 N/A Fidelity National Information Services 0 4 20 1 2.88

Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus target price of $129.74, indicating a potential upside of 39.37%. Given Fidelity National Information Services’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Fidelity National Information Services is more favorable than Maximus.

Volatility & Risk

Maximus has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fidelity National Information Services has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Maximus and Fidelity National Information Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maximus $4.25 billion 0.89 $291.20 million $2.99 20.62 Fidelity National Information Services $13.88 billion 4.08 $417.00 million $1.38 67.46

Fidelity National Information Services has higher revenue and earnings than Maximus. Maximus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fidelity National Information Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Fidelity National Information Services beats Maximus on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc. provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S. state and local government programs, including the Affordable Care Act, Medicaid, the Children's Health Insurance Program, Temporary Assistance to Needy Families, child support programs, Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews, and Independent Developmental Disability assessments. This segment also provides program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments; and specialized consulting services. The U.S. Federal Services segment offers centralized citizen engagement centers and support services; document and record management; case management, citizen support, and consumer education; independent medical reviews and worker's compensation benefit appeals; Medicare and Medicaid appeals; and federal marketplace eligibility appeals. This segment also provides modernization of systems and information technology infrastructure; infrastructure operations and support services; software development, operations, and management services; and data analytics services. The Outside the U.S. segment offers BPS solutions for governments and commercial clients outside the United States, including health and disability assessments, program administration for employment services, and other job seeker-related services. The company was incorporated in 1975 and is headquartered in Tysons, Virginia.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail payment solutions; wealth and retirement solutions; and item processing and output services. The Capital Market Solutions segment offers securities processing and finance, global trading, asset management and insurance, and corporate liquidity solutions. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

