McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Biltmore Family Office LLC

Biltmore Family Office LLC cut its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,863 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCD. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at about $619,000. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 94,483 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $23,364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,408 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $426,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,996 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 206.1% during the 1st quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 6,490 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 4,370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 price objective on McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

McDonald’s Price Performance

In other news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total value of $1,188,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other McDonald’s news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total transaction of $1,188,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $2,046,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,109.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,365. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MCD traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $256.35. 61,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,924,914. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $255.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.33. The company has a market capitalization of $188.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.56. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 129.90%. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.98%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

