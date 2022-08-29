McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Becker Capital Management Inc.

Becker Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,722 shares during the quarter. McKesson accounts for about 1.7% of Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Becker Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of McKesson worth $41,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 3.4% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services raised its position in McKesson by 1.4% in the first quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in McKesson by 9.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in shares of McKesson by 6.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCK has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $386.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Argus lowered shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $370.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson to $384.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $377.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.15.

McKesson Trading Up 0.5 %

McKesson Increases Dividend

NYSE MCK traded up $1.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $358.58. The company had a trading volume of 6,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,197. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $193.89 and a one year high of $375.23. The company has a market cap of $51.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $338.69 and its 200-day moving average is $317.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.20, for a total value of $468,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,114,932.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.20, for a total transaction of $468,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,114,932.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Flores sold 732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.69, for a total transaction of $242,065.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,726 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,840.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,187 shares of company stock worth $3,776,982. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

