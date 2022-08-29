Merculet Trading 3.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (MVP)

Merculet (MVP) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 29th. Over the last week, Merculet has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. Merculet has a market capitalization of $269,268.29 and approximately $4,549.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Merculet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 830.7% against the dollar and now trades at $569.94 or 0.02804417 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004921 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001623 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002190 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.94 or 0.00816525 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Merculet Profile
Merculet was first traded on April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,388,041,147 coins. Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Merculet is www.merculet.io. The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Merculet’s official message board is medium.com/merculet.
Merculet Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using U.S. dollars.
