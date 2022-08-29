Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of MACK stock opened at $4.15 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.61. The firm has a market cap of $55.65 million, a PE ratio of -34.58 and a beta of 1.32. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.66 and a 12 month high of $7.41.

Get Merrimack Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Noah G. Levy purchased 20,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $108,249.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,010,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,224,362.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 33,155 shares of company stock valued at $176,452. 25.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals

About Merrimack Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $84,000. Western Standard LLC raised its position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the second quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 1,269,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after purchasing an additional 97,095 shares during the period. Yakira Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 30.6% in the second quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 27,138 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP raised its position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the second quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 316,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 19,767 shares during the period. Finally, Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. raised its position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the first quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 578,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 40,729 shares during the period. 55.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.