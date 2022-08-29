Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of MACK stock opened at $4.15 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.61. The firm has a market cap of $55.65 million, a PE ratio of -34.58 and a beta of 1.32. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.66 and a 12 month high of $7.41.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Noah G. Levy purchased 20,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $108,249.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,010,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,224,362.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 33,155 shares of company stock valued at $176,452. 25.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals
About Merrimack Pharmaceuticals
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (MACK)
- Why Trading Volume is Unusually High on These 3 Stocks
- Can NetApp Resume Its Rally After Strong Earnings Guidance?
- Three Reasons Why Medtronic Stock can be a Recession Winner
- Rivian Rising to the Challenge
- 3 Deflation Enablers Stocks that Can Thrive in a Recession
Receive News & Ratings for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.