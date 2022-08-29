Metadium (META) Trading Down 0.3% This Week

Metadium (META) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. Metadium has a market cap of $61.67 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metadium coin can now be bought for about $0.0366 or 0.00000181 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Metadium has traded down 0.3% against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004947 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,217.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005041 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004944 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004036 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002529 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.20 or 0.00134534 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00032978 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00085118 BTC.
About Metadium
Metadium is a coin. Its launch date was October 9th, 2018. Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,687,369,624 coins. Metadium’s official message board is medium.com/metadium. The Reddit community for Metadium is /r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metadium is www.metadium.com.
Buying and Selling Metadium
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metadium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metadium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metadium using one of the exchanges listed above.
