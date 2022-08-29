Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Minerva Neurosciences from $40.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Get Minerva Neurosciences alerts:

Minerva Neurosciences Trading Up 58.2 %

NERV opened at $10.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.41. Minerva Neurosciences has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $16.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Minerva Neurosciences ( NASDAQ:NERV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by $0.21. On average, equities research analysts predict that Minerva Neurosciences will post -5.74 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Minerva Neurosciences stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,768,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,202 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 4.14% of Minerva Neurosciences worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 48.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Minerva Neurosciences

(Get Rating)

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone for the treatment of schizophrenia; and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.