MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) Plans $0.15 — Dividend

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Rating) declared a — dividend on Thursday, August 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.152 per share on Friday, September 9th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th.

MNSO traded up $0.31 on Monday, hitting $7.04. 8,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 780,363. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.11. MINISO Group has a 12 month low of $5.07 and a 12 month high of $17.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93 and a beta of -1.05.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MINISO Group had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 5.35%. The business had revenue of $369.29 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that MINISO Group will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MINISO Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,530,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,742,000 after purchasing an additional 92,767 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 355.1% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 73,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 57,376 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 291,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 102,943 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares during the period. 16.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MNSO. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on MINISO Group from $12.20 to $11.90 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on MINISO Group in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

