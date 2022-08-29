MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Trading 3.7% Higher

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.03 and last traded at $6.98. 6,312 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 780,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on MNSO shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on MINISO Group in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on MINISO Group from $12.20 to $11.90 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

MINISO Group Stock Up 6.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63 and a beta of -1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.90 and a 200 day moving average of $7.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

MINISO Group Announces Dividend

MINISO Group ( NYSE:MNSO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. MINISO Group had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 5.35%. The company had revenue of $369.29 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.152 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. MINISO Group’s payout ratio is currently 51.85%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MINISO Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 28.4% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 144,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 4,219 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 277.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 5,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 54.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 7,742 shares during the last quarter. 16.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MINISO Group

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

