Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Receives C$23.92 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$23.92.

MI.UN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$26.00 to C$22.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. CIBC reduced their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$29.00 to C$25.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$23.00 to C$20.50 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MI.UN stock opened at C$15.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$552.83 million and a PE ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$18.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.18. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a 52-week low of C$13.94 and a 52-week high of C$24.30.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Company Profile

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

