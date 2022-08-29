Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,412,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,206,692 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.06% of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group worth $45,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MUFG. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 75.3% in the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 3,654,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,529 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,088,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,165,000 after acquiring an additional 548,880 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,351,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,979,000 after acquiring an additional 440,755 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 953,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,207,000 after acquiring an additional 304,032 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,628,000. 13.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 29th.

MUFG stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.25. 58,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,988,505. The company has a market cap of $66.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.73. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.09 and a 52-week high of $6.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

