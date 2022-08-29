Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) Short Interest Down 30.7% in August

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800,000 shares, a drop of 30.7% from the July 31st total of 4,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Mizuho Financial Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFG. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mizuho Financial Group alerts:

Mizuho Financial Group Stock Performance

MFG traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,088,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,501. Mizuho Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $3.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile

MFG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut Mizuho Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Mizuho Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th.

(Get Rating)

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mizuho Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mizuho Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.