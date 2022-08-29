MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Holdings Raised by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 59.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,630 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 97,272 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.47% of MKS Instruments worth $38,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors increased its position in MKS Instruments by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,711,201 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $820,550,000 after purchasing an additional 186,780 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,299,269 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $400,464,000 after acquiring an additional 116,574 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 564.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,662,217 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $248,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412,135 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,483,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $258,348,000 after acquiring an additional 173,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,407,981 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $245,228,000 after acquiring an additional 25,453 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Peter Cannone III bought 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $120.06 per share, with a total value of $30,015.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,228.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

MKSI stock traded down $2.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $100.67. 3,299 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 583,750. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.75. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.65 and a 1-year high of $181.03. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $765.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.55 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.02 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.84%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MKSI. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on MKS Instruments from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on MKS Instruments from $242.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet downgraded MKS Instruments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on MKS Instruments from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MKS Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.57.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

