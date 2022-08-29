MobileCoin Market Cap Tops $75.61 Million (MOB)

MobileCoin (MOB) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 29th. MobileCoin has a total market capitalization of $75.61 million and approximately $734,566.00 worth of MobileCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MobileCoin coin can now be bought for $1.02 or 0.00005112 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MobileCoin has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MobileCoin alerts:

Siacoin (SC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Nano (XNO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004396 BTC.

ScPrime (SCP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001136 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded 92.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MobileCoin Profile

MOB is a Merkle coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. MobileCoin’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,218,324 coins. MobileCoin’s official website is mobilecoin.foundation. MobileCoin’s official Twitter account is @mobilecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MobileCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The MobileCoin Protocol is a set of rules that define a decentralized cryptocurrency. Anyone is free to review the open soure code that implements the protocol, to verify that it is correct or to propose improvements. The MobileCoin Foundation will oversee development of the MobileCoin software in GitHub. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MobileCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MobileCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MobileCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MobileCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MobileCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.