Montanaro Asset Management Ltd Grows Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Montanaro Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in MSCI by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in MSCI by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in MSCI by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 110,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,370,000 after acquiring an additional 49,866 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in MSCI by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in MSCI by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 89,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,014,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI Price Performance

MSCI stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $455.98. 3,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,765. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $451.96 and its 200 day moving average is $460.21. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $376.41 and a 12-month high of $679.85. The company has a market cap of $36.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.96 and a beta of 1.09.

MSCI Increases Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.07. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 151.89% and a net margin of 36.85%. The company had revenue of $551.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 51.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on MSCI from $514.00 to $546.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on MSCI from $515.00 to $508.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on MSCI in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on MSCI from $478.00 to $513.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on MSCI from $507.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $517.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.46, for a total transaction of $2,507,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,744,015.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About MSCI

(Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.