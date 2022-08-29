Montanaro Asset Management Ltd Has $31.06 Million Stock Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Montanaro Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. IDEX accounts for 3.8% of Montanaro Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.21% of IDEX worth $31,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of IDEX during the first quarter worth about $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 15.3% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 144,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,225,000 after acquiring an additional 48,900 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 9.9% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of IDEX during the first quarter valued at $918,000. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

IDEX stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $204.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,034. IDEX Co. has a 12 month low of $172.18 and a 12 month high of $240.33. The company has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $196.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.13. IDEX had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 17.24%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. IDEX’s payout ratio is presently 35.82%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer upgraded IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $229.00 to $188.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.91.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

