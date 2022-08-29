Montanaro Asset Management Ltd Purchases 7,850 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Montanaro Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,850 shares during the quarter. Masimo comprises approximately 2.3% of Montanaro Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.23% of Masimo worth $18,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Masimo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 683.5% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 619 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Masimo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Masimo from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Masimo from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.80.

Stock Performance

Masimo stock traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $150.18. The stock had a trading volume of 4,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,876. Masimo Co. has a 12 month low of $112.07 and a 12 month high of $305.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $142.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 45.72 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.16. Masimo had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $565.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 87.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Company Profile



Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.



