Montanaro Asset Management Ltd Sells 52,500 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Montanaro Asset Management Ltd reduced its holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 52,500 shares during the quarter. Houlihan Lokey comprises 1.2% of Montanaro Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd owned 0.17% of Houlihan Lokey worth $9,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 196.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 5,073 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 4,639 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 74.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HLI stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $79.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,355. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.67. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a one year low of $74.23 and a one year high of $122.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.22.

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $418.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.08 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 18.25%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

HLI has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com lowered Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Houlihan Lokey from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.40.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

