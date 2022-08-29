Moonpot Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $1.37 Million (POTS)

Moonpot (POTS) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 29th. Over the last week, Moonpot has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. Moonpot has a total market cap of $1.37 million and approximately $11,084.00 worth of Moonpot was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonpot coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000834 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 826.3% against the dollar and now trades at $567.27 or 0.02804852 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004945 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001624 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002203 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.84 or 0.00819994 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Moonpot Profile
Moonpot’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,127,847 coins. Moonpot’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Moonpot
